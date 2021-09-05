Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 125,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,616. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

