Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 52,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

