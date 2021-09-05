ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $183,257.46 and $76,160.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,493,525 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.