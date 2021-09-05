Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,943 shares of company stock valued at $455,784. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Impinj has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

