Incent (INCNT) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.48 or 0.07905777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.72 or 1.00255953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00986833 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

