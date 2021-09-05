Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,090.9% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.