Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.33 ($46.27).

IFXA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

