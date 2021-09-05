Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Analysis

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infinite Group and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinite Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GAN
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
Profitability
This table compares Infinite Group and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinite Group
|2.57%
|-5.38%
|11.73%
|GAN
|-24.01%
|-10.87%
|-9.63%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Infinite Group and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinite Group
|$7.22 million
|0.53
|$680,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|GAN
|$35.16 million
|21.15
|-$20.22 million
|($0.41)
|-43.17
Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Infinite Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Infinite Group beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Infinite Group
Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.
About GAN
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
