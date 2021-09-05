Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Analysis

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infinite Group and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

GAN has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.72%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.53 $680,000.00 N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 21.15 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -43.17

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinite Group beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

