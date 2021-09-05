Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ingles Markets worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

