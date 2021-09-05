Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Critical Review

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inhibrx and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Inhibrx presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 255.68%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -742.82% -114.87% -56.45% Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -69.42% -26.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and Harpoon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 92.30 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -10.43 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 16.77 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.50

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

