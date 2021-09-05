Ink (INK) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $538,079.10 and approximately $638.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00161635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00226600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.66 or 0.07851606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.21 or 0.99657211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00987069 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.