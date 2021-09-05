Insureum Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Insureum has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $190,937.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

