Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

