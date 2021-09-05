Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

