Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.