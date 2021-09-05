Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.25. 762,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

