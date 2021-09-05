Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $69.95 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

