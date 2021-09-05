Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,311 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.54% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $38,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PEJ stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

