Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.48 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64.

