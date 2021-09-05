Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. 1,118,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.