Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $50.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.