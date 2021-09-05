Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1,257.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12,322.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 295,372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.