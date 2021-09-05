Invictus Hyperion Fund 1-Day Volume Tops $3,208.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $44.27 million and approximately $3,208.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

