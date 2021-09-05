Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.39.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

