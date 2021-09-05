ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $590,081.52

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 84.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market cap of $590,081.52 and $36.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00345876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,647,998 coins and its circulating supply is 13,747,998 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

