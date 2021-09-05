IOST (IOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $803.89 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $803.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00275577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.75 or 0.00839477 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.