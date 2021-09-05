IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Reaches $789.41 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $789.41 million and approximately $198.85 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00272415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.