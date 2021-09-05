IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $152.06 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00154175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00229647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.21 or 0.07847791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.58 or 0.99395996 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.00981249 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,036,228,934 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,741,137 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

