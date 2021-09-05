Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

