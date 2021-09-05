iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock remained flat at $$86.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

