iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

