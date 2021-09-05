iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.