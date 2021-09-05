iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 408,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,063. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

