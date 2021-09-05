iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,589 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,988,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,664. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

