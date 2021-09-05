iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ opened at $119.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

