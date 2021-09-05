iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.47. 63,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.