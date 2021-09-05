iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Lowered by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,129,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,670 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $103.33 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

