iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 317,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

