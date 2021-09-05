iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

