iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,808,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.