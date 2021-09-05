iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 115,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.