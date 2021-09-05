iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $38,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

