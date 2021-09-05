iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 913.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15.

