iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $104.27.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.