iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,000 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 19.9% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 1.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $423,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.