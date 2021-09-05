iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $52.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

