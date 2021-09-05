iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned 0.19% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,296. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $290.44 and a 12-month high of $432.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

