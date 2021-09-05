iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 748.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $431.14 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $290.44 and a one year high of $432.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.10.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

