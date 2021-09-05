iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.42 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

