iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is EPG Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

